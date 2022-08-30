The Eagles waived Strong on Monday, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.
Strong was signed by the Eagles in April as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada, where he threw for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns across 12 appearances during his final collegiate campaign. However, Strong finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline after playing just 15 snaps across three exhibition games. It's odd that Philadelphia didn't give him an extended look during the preseason, so it's unclear if he'll be a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.