Play

The Saints signed Dunn (undisclosed) to the practice squad Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Dunn looks to have fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The undrafted rookie out of Auburn spent the offseason in Washington.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends