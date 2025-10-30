Haskins (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

That's now five straight missed practices for Haskins since he hurt his hamstring against the Colts in Week 7. His status for Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee is in considerable peril, and whether he even has a chance to suit up in that game should be known upon the submission of Friday's final injury report. Kimani Vidal should continue to lead the Chargers' running-back corps regardless of whether Haskins is able to suit up, but another absence by the latter would likely result in Jaret Patterson being elevated from the practice squad again for the contest against the Titans.