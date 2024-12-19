Hurst (hip) is listed active for Thursday night's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Hurst, who had been sidelined since Week 10, was activated from IR ahead of the contest, and in his return to action he'll provide added depth to a tight end corps that will be without Will Dissly (shoulder). In that context, Hurst has an opportunity to get back into the Chargers' passing game mix in short order, while working in tandem with fellow TE Stone Smartt, who logged five catches for 50 yards last weekend in Dissly's absence. With a possible time-share looming, Hurst profiles as a speculative Week 16 fantasy lineup option.