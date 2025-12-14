Herbert completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing twice for no gain in the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Herbert persevered through a pressure-filled afternoon that saw him sacked four times, navigating an aggressive Chiefs defense to help lead a comeback from a 13-3 deficit. The 2020 first-round pick put a dent in that margin just before the end of the first half, hitting rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith from 16 yards out with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. Herbert was relatively quiet the rest of the way, but he helped lead Los Angeles to the final six points of the game for either side on a pair of third-quarter drives. Herbert will continue spearheading the Chargers' playoff quest in a marquee road showdown against the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.