Vidal (neck) practice fully Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official reports.

Meanwhile, Omarion Hampton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday and Hassan Haskins (concussion) was limited, so at this stage the composition of the Chargers' Week 18 backfield has yet to be determined. In the wake of his full practice, Vidal is on track to be available Sunday against the Broncos, but if the team elects to rest or limit key players apart from QB Justin Herbert (who will give way to Trey Lance this weekend) it's possible that Jaret Patterson and/or Amar Johnson could be elevated from the practice squad and see their share of touches alongside Vidal in Los Angeles' regular-season finale.