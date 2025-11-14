Still (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The second-year pro from Maryland upgraded from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday, suggesting he's nearing a return after missing the Chargers' last two games due to a sprained MCL. If Still is active for the Week 11 contest, he's expected to play as one of the team's top cornerbacks.