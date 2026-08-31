Smyth was signed to the Saints' practice squad Monday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Smyth was waived by the team Sunday, but he ultimately went unclaimed, freeing him up to return to the team's practice squad. The kicker missed his only field-goal attempt, a 56-yard try, during the preseason with New Orleans. He did operate as the team's starting kicker for the final six regular-season games in 2025, going 12-for-16 on field-goal tries while making all 13 of his PATs. Smyth will now operate as a fallback option for the Saints if starting kicker Daniel Carlson doesn't work out in 2026.