Pacheco had nine carries for 26 yards while catching one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Pacheco got the majority of touches in Kansas City's backfield early on but didn't find much success, so Kareem Hunt got more involved as the game went along. Hunt was far more effective, producing 79 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and three targets. Pacheco's still searching for his first score since Week 1, though a fractured fibula suffered in Week 2 has limited him to only six appearances this season. Hunt and Pacheco will likely continue to split carries against the Steelers on Christmas.