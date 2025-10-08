Watson recorded four solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Watson was able to get to Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter, recording his first sack since the 2023 season. The cornerback is now up to 27 total tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over five games this year.