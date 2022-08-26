Smith-Schuster (knee) and the Chiefs have agreed to an amended contract that increases his per-game roster bonuses from $30,000 to $60,000, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Smith-Schuster is signed to a one-year, incentive-heavy contract, allowing the Chiefs to delay much of the cap hit until 2023. He may end up in Kansas City for just the one year, but Smith-Schuster undoubtedly is headed for a key role on offense, with he and fellow offseason signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling (concussion) getting most of the first-team reps this summer. Neither was healthy for Kansas City's final preseason game, but both should have enough time to get there before Week 1 against the Cardinals. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Smith-Schuster had "turned the corner" with his knee injury and was expected to play in the season opener.