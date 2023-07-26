Sneed (knee) was participating in Chiefs camp on a snap count, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports.

Sneed is getting healthier on the timeline that head coach Andy Reid predicted, as he is back for camp after not taking part in offseason practices. The 2020 fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech started all 17 games for Kansas City last year, coming up with 108 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. The Chiefs young cornerback duo of Sneed and Trent McDuffie are both nursing injuries at the moment but should be ready to go by Week 1.