Gray was not targeted during Sunday's 16-13 loss versus the Chargers.

Gray's 38 percent snap share was among the fewest he's played this season, and he finished the game without a target for just the second time this season as a result. With starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ACL) done for the season and Travis Kelce ahead of Gray on the depth chart, there's little to like in Gray's fantasy profile down the stretch. Even if Kelce opts to hang up the cleats this offseason, there is no guarantee the Chiefs view Gray as the replacement at the position in 2026.