Gray caught all three of his targets for 23 yards during the Chiefs' 13-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Gray was cleared to play Thursday after managing a rib injury during Week 12 prep. Patrick Mahomes threw for only 174 yards, and Gray's 23 receiving yards were third most on the Chiefs behind fellow tight end Travis Kelce (71) and rookie running back Emmett Johnson (24). Thursday was the fifth time in 11 regular-season games that Gray caught three passes, and the sixth-year tight end has a 22-234-1 receiving line on 28 targets in 2026.