Gray failed to record a single target in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans.

Gray was not targeted for the second straight week despite playing 23 of the Chiefs' 45 offensive snaps Sunday. The 26-year-old tight end's 51 percent snap share was his highest share since Week 11, but the veteran was unable to get involved in an offense that struggled without Patrick Mahomes (knee) done for the season. Gray remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 rematch against the Broncos.