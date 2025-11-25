Gray (concussion) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Chiefs' walkthrough Monday.

Gray suffered a concussion in the team's 23-20 overtime win against the Colts on Sunday, so his inability to participate Monday comes as no surprise. The tight end will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Thursday's contest against the Cowboys, which feels like a long shot. If Gray is unable to go in Week 13, Robert Tonyan would stand to operate in the top reserve spot at tight end behind Travis Kelce in Dallas.