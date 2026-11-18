Williams recorded five total tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Falcons.

Williams was able to register at least five takedowns for the third time this season, and his biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a deep pass from Falcons quarterback Michael Penix. The interception was his second of the year, and he has now compiled 41 total tackles (23 solo) and 11 passes defensed over nine contests so far during the 2026 campaign.