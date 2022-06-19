Moore (hamstring) was "still getting up to speed" at June minicamp but nonetheless took reps with both the first- and second-team offenses, The Associated Press reports.

It's a sign of progress after the hamstring injury kept Moore off the field throughout most of OTAs. He's seemingly on track to be a full-go at the beginning of training camp, with a nice opportunity ahead as a rookie second-round pick in a pass-happy offense that lost WR Tyreek Hill in the offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling represent the primary competition for snaps and WR targets, though the Chiefs might also use their backup tight ends a bit more with Hill removed from the picture.