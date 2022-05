Moore could be limited during the Chiefs' rookie OTAs due to a hamstring injury,Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The 2022 second-round pick didn't have any major ailments pre-Draft so this hardly appears to be problematic. The Western Michigan product is expected to compete with Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the No. 2 role opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster.