The Chiefs placed Morris (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Morris sustained a season-ending knee injury during the Week 14 loss to the Texans, so his move to injured reserve comes as no surprise. Jaylon Moore and Esa Pole are expected to serve as the team's starting tackles for Sunday's matchup versus the Chargers, as Jawaan Taylor (triceps) is also out. Morris will shift his focus to getting healthy in time for the start of the 2026 campaign.