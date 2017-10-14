Colts' Isaiah Williams: Joins Colts
Williams signed a contract with the Colts on Saturday.
Williams was a member of the Redskins' practice squad prior to the promotion. The 24-year-old will likely serve as a depth option on the offensive line, and replaces Jack Mewhort (knee) on the 53-man roster, who was placed on injured reserve.
