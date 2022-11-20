Pryor is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles due to an illness.

Pryor wasn't on the Week 11 injury report, but James Palmer of NFL Network relays that the offensive lineman required hospitalization Sunday morning due to an illness. It's unclear if it's the same bug that led to several other Indianapolis players entering Week 11 with a "questionable" tag. In any case, Will Fries, Wesley French and Dennis Kelly are the only other healthy reserve offensive lineman on the active roster, with Fries seemingly the best candidate to start in Prior's stead at right guard.