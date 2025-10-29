Colts' Nick Cross: Working through shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Cross may have sustained the injury during the Colts' 38-14 win over the Titans in Week 8, when he logged just three tackles (two solo) while playing 80 percent of Indianapolis' defensive snaps. He has two more opportunities to participate in practice this week, and he would an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers if he were to log a full practice.
