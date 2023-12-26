Mallory had four receptions for 47 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Atlanta.

The Colts featured Kylen Granson (5 receptions for 62 yards) and Mallory in the passing game with Michael Pittman sidelined with a concussion. The duo were the top two Colts in receiving yards, which is more of a sign of how the Indy passing game struggled. Mallory played on 27 of the offense's 71 snaps and went out on 22 routes. Granson played 28 snaps on offense and went on 18 routes. Drew Ogletree played just 17 snaps and Mo Alie-Cox played just 19 snaps. Each week a different player seems to be the leading receiver among tight ends, so it's hard to count on any for fantasy production.