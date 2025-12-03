Colts' Zaire Franklin: Another productive outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin logged 13 tackles (five solo) during the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Franklin followed up his 14-tackle performance in Week 12 against the Chiefs with a game-high 13 stops during Sunday's loss. The veteran linebacker has logged double-digit tackles in three consecutive games after failing to do so through the first nine games of the regular season. Through 12 regular-season games, Franklin has accumulated 87 tackles (43 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.
