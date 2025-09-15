Franklin recorded five total tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos.

Franklin, who averaged nearly 10.4 total tackles per game from 2022 to 2024, has tallied just nine stops through his first two contests this season. The Syracuse product was on the field for every defensive snap in the Colts' Week 2 win but finished fifth on the team in total tackles. He will look to find his usual high-volume production when the Colts travel to Tennessee in Week 3.