Young (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Young was activated from the reserve/PUP list ahead of Week 12, but he ultimately remained sidelined for the win over Atlanta due to an illness. The star pass rusher isn't being listed with an illness anymore, so it appears he's moved past the aliment, though he remains limited while working his way back from ACL and MCL tears in his right knee. Young will likely have to log at least one full practice before Washington clears him for his 2022 season debut.
