Rodriguez has a spot on Washington's initial 53-man roster, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The sixth-round rookie out of Kentucky is one of three running backs, behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. While unlikely to replicate Gibson's speed and receiving skills, the 224-pounder might be able to do a reasonable impression of Robinson if tasked with filling in for him this year. Rodriguez had seven carries for 52 yards in Washington's final preseason game to lock down a roster spot ahead of Jonathan Williams (undisclosed) and Jaret Patterson.