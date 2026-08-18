Commanders' Craig Reynolds: Catches on with Washington

The Commanders signed Reynolds to a contract Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds was a free agent for the entire offseason, but he will get a look with the Commanders to give the team some backfield depth while Jeremy McNichols works through a quadriceps injury. Reynolds mostly served on special teams across seven regular-season games with the Lions in 2025 before being waived by the team in late November. He ended the season on the Patriots' practice squad injured list due to an unspecified injury.