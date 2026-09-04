The Commanders signed Reynolds to the practice squad Monday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Reynolds was released by the Commanders on Sunday but at least earned a spot on the practice squad. The 30-year-old has appeared in 57 regular-season games for the Commanders, Jaguars and Lions throughout his career in a complementary role, rushing for 658 yards and one touchdown off 154 attempts while adding 25 catches for 258 yards. Reynolds could be elevated at some point during the 2026 season, though that move would likely be only for depth purposes.