Brown caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.

Brown played just 24 of the Commanders' 70 offensive snaps Sunday and was unable to contribute much in the contest. The fourth-year wideout's sparse usage continues to limit his potential for fantasy production, as fellow receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown are seeing most of the targets from quarterback Jayden Daniels. Brown remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Titans.