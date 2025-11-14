Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Cleared to face Dolphins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Luvu was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full participation Friday to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game in Madrid. The starting linebacker has 53 tackles (28 solo) this season.
