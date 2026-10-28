Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Kinlaw (knee) is "unlikely" to play against the Eagles on Sunday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Kinlaw injured his knee during the first half of the Commanders' Week 6 loss against the 49ers. He had additional time to recover thanks to the Week 7 bye, but it looks like the veteran defensive lineman will not play in Sunday's NFC East tilt. Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle), Shy Tuttle and Deatrich Wise would all be in line for more defensive snaps if Kinlaw is indeed ruled out.