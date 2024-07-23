Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Daniels and Marcus Mariota are splitting first-team reps to begin training camp, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

"When [Daniels] is ready, we'll know," Quinn said. During June minicamp it was Daniels, the second overall pick of the 2024 draft, who received most of the first-team reps, but it sounds as though the Commanders want him to now earn the No. 1 role in training camp. All things considered, it would come as a surprise if Mariota and not Daniels opened the season under center for Washington, but the team has yet to name a Week 1 starter, and it could take until the preseason until clarity on the quarterback competition officially arrives. Daniels may need some time to fully acclimate to the aerial components of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme, but even if he's rough around the edges early on, the reigning Heisman winner projects as a high-upside fantasy option right off the bat due to his tremendous dual-threat ability.