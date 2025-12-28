Newton recorded nine tackles (three solo), including 3.0 sacks, during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Newton took down Dak Prescott behind the line of scrimmage four times Thursday, two of which were solo sacks. Newton's three sacks were the most in his two-year NFL career and the first time that he has recorded double-digit sacks in a game. The 2024 second-rounder is up to 38 tackles (21 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble through 16 regular-season games.