Bates caught 19 of 28 passes for 151 yards in 17 games during the 2023 season.

The 2021 fourth-round pick has finished each of his three pro seasons in the ranges of 22-to-28 targets, 14-to-20 receptions and 500-to-519 snaps. Bates hasn't shown the pass-catching chops to make an impact in fantasy, and he now faces some uncertainty entering the final year of his rookie contract as the Commanders bring in a new coaching staff.