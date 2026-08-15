Commanders' Kaytron Allen: Sees heavy workload in win

Allen rushed 23 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for one yard in the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

The rookie sixth-round pick improved his rushing numbers over the prior season in each of his last three years at Penn State, and Allen is now trying to nail down the No. 3 job in a veteran running back room, and going by the amount of playing time he saw Friday, it's clear the coaching staff is intrigued with his potential. Allen's first chance to build on his game-high rushing yardage total comes in a road preseason matchup against the Lions on Saturday, Aug. 22.