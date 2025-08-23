McCaffrey caught each of his five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Baltimore.

Deebo Samuel and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane were among the many players rested, while Terry McLaurin (contract) and Noah Brown (undisclosed injury) remain unavailable for other reasons. There may be an opening for someone unexpected to step up early in the season, but McCaffrey's presence on the field Saturday (and unimpressive preseason overall) suggest it's unlikely to be him. The Commanders have a slew of WRs competing for the final few spots, including veterans Chris Moore, Michael Gallup and K.J. Osborn. McCaffrey, a 2024 third-round pick, has been disappointing so far, but he at least seems to be toward the front of the group, though perhaps not quite a roster lock.