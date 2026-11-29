McCaffrey is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

McCaffrey took a hit to the helmet while making a tackle on a kickoff return. He's mostly operated on special teams this season, but his absence further depletes a Commanders wide receiver group that could be without Treylon Burks (hip) for the rest of Sunday's game. Rachaad White and Antonio Williams are in line to serve as the Commanders' returners on kickoffs and punts while McCaffrey is sidelined.