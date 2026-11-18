McCaffrey returned two punts for 13 yards and three kickoffs for 58 yards in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants.

Though he's been active for five straight games while the Commanders' receiving depth has taken hits due to season-ending injuries to Terry McLaurin (knee) and Jaylin Lane (ankle), McCaffrey has yet to carve out much of a role on offense. He took the field for a season-high 14 of the Commanders' 69 offensive plays in Week 10 but went without a target. McCaffrey is likely to continue to provide his greatest impact on special teams, where he appears to have settled in as the Commanders' top return man on both kickoffs and punts.