McCaffrey (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts in London.

McCaffrey suited up for the first time all season in the Commanders' Week 3 win over the Seahawks, but his playing time was contained to special teams. Even with top wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) sitting out Sunday, McCaffrey won't be called upon to provide depth at receiver. Washington will go with Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane as its available options at the position.