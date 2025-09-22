Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Scores first NFL TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCaffrey caught each of his three targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 41-24 win over Las Vegas on Sunday.
With Noah Brown (groin) inactive and Deebo Samuel playing less than usual, McCaffrey split snaps with Jaylin Lane on a day when Terry McLaurin (quad) and QB Marcus Mariota were Washington's only full-time players at the skill positions. McCaffrey scored his TD from 43 yards out in garbage time, against a Las Vegas defense that may have been expecting Washington to simply run out the clock. In any case, McCafrey could get another look Week 4 at Atlanta if McCaffrey's quadriceps injury proves to be a real problem.
