McCaffrey (collarbone) caught 11 of 15 targets for 203 yards and three touchdowns across nine regular-season games in 2025. Additionally, he recorded 769 kick return yards.

The second-year pro from Rice had a terrific start to the 2025 season, catching eight of 10 targets for 179 yards and three touchdowns across the Commanders' first six games. McCaffrey also proved to be one of the best return specialists in the NFL, averaging a whopping 29.6 yards per kick return. He's expected to return from a broken collarbone by the start of the 2026 season and will likely play another depth role in Washington's receiving corps.