Mariota returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Madrid in the fourth quarter after clearing an evaluation for a concussion.

Mariota was forced out of the game with 3:41 left in the third quarter after taking a hard fall to the turf on an incomplete pass. Backup Josh Johnson stepped in to play one snap before Washington punted the ball away, but after passing all concussion testing, Mariota was cleared to re-enter the game on the Commanders' first possession of the fourth quarter.