Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Departs Week 16 game with hand issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota is questionable to return to Saturday's matchup against Philadelphia due to a right hand injury.
Mariota was also evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to continue playing. However, he may not do so if the right hand injury he's dealing with proves to be serious. Should Mariota be unable to return to action, Josh Johnson will step in to direct the Commanders' offense.
