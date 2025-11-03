Mariota did not log a stat after entering Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter.

Mariota entered the blowout loss midway through the fourth quarter after Jayden Daniels suffered what appeared to be a significant arm injury. Mariota exclusively handed the ball off after entering the contest, though he'll likely be in line to start for the next handful of games -- if not the rest of the campaign. Across three starts this season, Mariota has has a 4:4 TD:INT while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.