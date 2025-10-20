Mariota completed four of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards and an interception while rushing twice for 34 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Dallas.

Mariota stepped in for Jayden Daniels (hamstring) in the third quarter after Washington's starter exited the contest with an apparent hamstring injury. The 31-year-old Mariota flashed his mobility on a team-high 25-yard scramble, but he didn't do much else after entering the contest in the second half of a blowout loss. Daniels is set to undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring Monday, which should shed more light on the starter's availability for Week 8. If Daniels is unable to go, Mariota would become an enticing stream option against the Chiefs next Monday.