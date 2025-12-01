Mariota completed 28 of 50 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos. He added 10 rushes for 55 yards.

Mariota turned in a valiant effort in the loss, logging a career-high in pass attempts while racking up his most passing yards in a game since Week 3 of the 2019 season. While he wasn't particularly efficient, Mariota delivered several splash plays, highlighted by six completions of at least 15 yards and a rush attempt that went for a gain of 19. This marked Mariota's third straight start in the absence of Jayden Daniels (elbow), and he's done an admirable job by maintaining a 5:1 TD:INT. The return of Terry McLaurin also improves Mariota's outlook in a Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, should Daniels remain sidelined.