Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Strong effort in tough matchup
Mariota completed 28 of 50 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos. He added 10 rushes for 55 yards.
Mariota turned in a valiant effort in the loss, logging a career-high in pass attempts while racking up his most passing yards in a game since Week 3 of the 2019 season. While he wasn't particularly efficient, Mariota delivered several splash plays, highlighted by six completions of at least 15 yards and a rush attempt that went for a gain of 19. This marked Mariota's third straight start in the absence of Jayden Daniels (elbow), and he's done an admirable job by maintaining a 5:1 TD:INT. The return of Terry McLaurin also improves Mariota's outlook in a Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, should Daniels remain sidelined.
More News
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Making another start•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Back-breaking INT in Madrid•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Checks back into Sunday's game•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Checked for possible concussion•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Solid showing in loss•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Stepping in as Week 10 starter•