McLaurin said this summer that the offseason felt "like the start of something new, special," Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Commanders have mostly addressed shortcomings with band-aids throughout McLaurin's tenure, but the changes this offseason were drastic, highlighted by new head coach Dan Quinn and No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels. The latter figures to become the 10th different starting QB that McLaurin has played with in the NFL, and Kliff Kingsbury is the fourth offensive coordinator. The veteran wideout said Daniels was impressive during spring practices, showing "amazing" touch on his deep ball and "really good anticipation over the middle of the field." It remains to be seen how that translates to actual games, but there's at least some chance of McLaurin experiencing above-average QB play for the first time in his career.