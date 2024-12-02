The Commanders signed Gonzalez to their active roster Monday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was elevated to the Commanders' active roster to kick in three of their last four games, with Austin Seibert sidelined due to groin and hip injuries. Seibert was placed on injured reserve Nov. 26 and is eligible to return for Washington's Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys at the earliest. Gonzalez's signing Monday suggests he'll remain the Commanders' kicker until Seibert is back from injury. Gonzalez struggled in Washington's blowout win over the Titans on Sunday, missing both of his field-goal attempts. However, he's converted all 10 of his extra-point tries over three games and has the support of head coach Dan Quinn, who said he's "pleased with what they've seen over the last month" regarding Gonzalez's performance.